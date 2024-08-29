PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Iglesias drove in Tyrone Taylor with a base hit in the ninth inning, and the New York Mets rallied for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Jesse Winker hit a one-out double in the ninth off Justin Martinez (5-5) before Taylor entered as a pinch runner. Taylor advanced to third on a flyball to right from J.D. Martinez, and Iglesias ripped a hard grounder up the middle that deflected off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The Mets improved to 6-4 over their last 10 games, which is a good record considering they’ve faced the Orioles, Padres and D-backs during that span. All three teams are among MLB’s best.

“I know we're good,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We're up to the competition.”

The Mets took two of three in the series, cooling off the surging Diamondbacks. Edwin Díaz worked the ninth for his 15th save, one day after surrendering a go-ahead grand slam to Corbin Carroll.

Díaz was aggressive with his fastball in Thursday's outing, using the heater on 17 of 18 pitches.

“This team needs me,” Díaz said. “So I've got to be ready every single day. I've got to do my job always. Today was a good one, but I just have to keep it going now.”

Arizona lost a series for just the second time in the past 17 chances.

Mets star Francisco Lindor tied it at 2 with a solo shot in the sixth, driving a changeup down the right-field line for his 28th homer of the season. It came on the 11th pitch of the at-bat after he had fouled off four straight pitches. It also was the latest in an at-bat that the shortstop has ever homered.

Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up two runs, both on homers, over 6 1/3 innings. He has been one of the team's best pitchers over the past month, giving up two runs or less in four straight outings.

“It was pretty close to being a good one,” Nelson said. “Those homers were frustrating and it ended up turning the outcome of the game. I've just got to make better pitches in those spots. I floated a changeup to Lindor and then threw one right into (Pete) Alonso's bat path.”

Alonso homered in the second for the Mets. It was his 29th of the season and second in three games.

Randal Grichuk put the D-backs up 2-1 in the third on a two-run homer that barely cleared the wall in right-center.

“We had some opportunities offensively to score some runs and couldn't get the big hit,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “It happens in this game. We've just got to turn the page.”

Mets lefty David Peterson had another strong start, surrendering seven hits in seven innings. He struck out four, walked two and picked off two runners at first base.

José Buttó (6-3) got the win after pitching a scoreless eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Dedniel Núñez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

The D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game series starting Friday. Arizona will start RHP Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65 ERA) on Friday. Los Angeles will throw LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72 ERA).

The Mets start a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. New York will send RHP Tylor Megill (2-5, 5.17 ERA) to the mound on Friday while Chicago counters with RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-8, 4.57 ERA).

