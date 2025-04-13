TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 8–3 on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd of 10,046 at George M. Steinbrenner Field.​

Yandy Díaz also went deep for Tampa Bay, which won two of three in the weekend series. Joe Boyle (1-0) struck out seven in five hitless innings.

Caminero committed a costly error in Atlanta's three-run sixth. But he responded with a drive to right in the bottom half for his third homer of the season. He also connected on Saturday.

Atlanta finished with four hits while dropping to 1-9 on the road this season.

Braves ace Chris Sale permitted four runs — three earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out seven and walked three.

Christopher Morel's RBI single lifted the Rays to a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

Boyle made a spot start for the Rays, who wanted to push Shane Baz back to Monday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox. He was charged with two unearned runs.