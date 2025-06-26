Kershaw moves closer to 3,000 strikeouts, Ohtani hits 28th HR as Dodgers beat Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out five to inch closer to 3,000, Shohei Ohtani hit his 28th home run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Thursday.

Kershaw (4-0) struck out five in six innings for his fourth straight win and has 2,997 strikeouts over his 18-year career — three short of becoming the 20th major leaguer and the third active pitcher to reach 3,000.

Ohtani’s 419-foot homer to right-center gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the seventh.

Mookie Betts had two hits and an RBI and Freddie Freeman had an RBI single for the Dodgers, who have won 10 in a row against the Rockies — six this season.

The Dodgers, who trailed 1-0 after Brenton Doyle homered off Kershaw in the second, had their major league-high 31st comeback victory.

Tanner Scott pitched the ninth for his 17th save in 21 chances.

The Rockies (18-63) had two hits, none after the third inning, and were swept for the 12th time this season. Their 63 losses in the first 81 games are the most in the modern era.

Kershaw retired the first five, three on strikeouts, before Doyle homered on a first-pitch slider with two outs in the second for a 1-0 lead.

Miguel Rojas doubled and scored on Betts’ infield single to tie it at 1-1 in the third. Betts doubled to open the sixth off reliever Angel Chivilli (1-3) and scored on Freeman’s single for a 2-1 lead.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber gave up one run and four hits in five innings, with one strikeout and one walk.

Key moment

Andy Pages caught Thario Estrada’s fly with one out in the ninth, and his one-hop throw to Freddie Freeman at first base doubled off Tyler Freeman to end the game.

Key stat

Clayton Kershaw has given up four earned runs in his last four starts, dropping his ERA to a season-low 3.03

Up next

Dodgers RHP Dustin May (4-5, 4.46 ERA) will face Royals LHP Noah Cameron (2-3, 2.08) in the first game of a three-game series in Kansas City. Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-8, 5.13) is set to be activated from the injured list to oppose Brewers LHP Jose Quintana (5-2, 2.98) in the first game of a three-game series in Milwaukee.

