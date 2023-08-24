Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman called on his team to have more urgency as they remain outside the playoff picture after a 7-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Gausman was credited with the loss Wednesday after allowing just two runs on five hits over six innings of work. He dropped to 9-8 on the season despite sitting seventh in the American League with a 3.23 ERA.

"We’re just waiting for that big stretch. We’ve kind of been waiting for it all year. Is it going to happen? I don’t know," Gausman said after the loss. "I hope it does. I hope it starts tomorrow, but we can’t keep [waiting]. We’ve got to go now, and we need a little bit more sense of urgency"

The Blue Jays sit one game back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the AL after owning a playoff position for most of the year. Toronto has gone 5-5 over the past 10 games, allowing the red-hot Mariners to catch and pass them.

"You want to be in this spot with a month left with an opportunity to punch a ticket and control your own destiny," Gausman added of the team's position. "We haven’t necessarily played great baseball all year, but we’re in a situation now where we’re right there and we’ve just got to keep going.”

The Blue Jays will have a chance to win their series against the Orioles on Thursday before opening up a six-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals.

The Mariners are off Thursday ahead of opening a six-game homestand of their own against the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.