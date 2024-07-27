TORONTO — Kevin Gausman's 118-pitch complete game and Daulton Varsho's three-run first-inning homer spearheaded the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 win against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Gausman (9-8) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts before 35,917 at Rogers Centre.

He didn't allow a run after the third inning to give the Blue Jays (48-56) two straight wins in their series against Texas (51-54) and their fourth win in eight games since the all-star break.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had three of his team’s 15 hits and scored three times, reached base on a two-out infield hit in the first inning. Justin Turner followed with a single to left to set the stage for Varsho's 12th.

Alejandro Kirk followed with a sharp single to centre. He scored two batters later on Ernie Clement's single.

The Blue Jays sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening inning, knocking off the mound starter Michael Lorenzen (5-6) after he walked the No. 9 hitter, rookie Steward Berroa.

The Rangers snatched a 1-0 lead after former Toronto infielder Marcus Semien tripled down the right-field line to start the game. He scored on a wild pitch.

The visitors pulled to within one with a two-run third inning. Semien walked and scored on a Wyatt Langford double. Langford scored on a single off Davis Schneider's glove from Adolis Garcia.

The Blue Jays added runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings. Kirk, who also enjoyed a three-hit game, smacked a run-scoring single in the fifth. Berroa, who had his first career hit with a leadoff double in the sixth, scored on Horwitz's sacrifice fly.

Turner's third hit, a double to left, pushed Guerrero to third in the ninth. Varsho scored his teammate with a sacrifice fly and his fourth RBI.

TOMMY JOHN FOR RICKY

Manager John Schneider confirmed Blue Jays prospect Ricky Tiedemann will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. He likely will miss most of the 2025 season.

A candidate for Toronto's rotation next season, the 21-year-old lefty departed from an outing with Triple-A Buffalo on July 10 with left forearm tightness.

Tiedemann was the Blue Jays' third-round draft pick in 2021.

PEARSON TRADED

The Blue Jays dealt reliever Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of double-A Tennessee teammates in 22-year-old outfielder Yohendrick Pinango and 23-year-old shortstop Josh Rivera.

This deal came a day after reliever Yimi Garcia was moved to the Seattle Mariners for two prospects.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios (8-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the finale of the three-game set against Texas on Sunday. The Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (5-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.