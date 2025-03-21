SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles picked up a late addition, agreeing Friday to a $5.25 million, one-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Gibson, a 37-year-old who went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA in 30 starts for St. Louis last year, can earn an additional $1,525,000 in performance bonuses.

He would get $150,000 each for 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 starts, and $125,000 apiece for 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150 innings.

