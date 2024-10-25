LOS ANGELES (AP) — Left-hander Alex Vesia, right-hander Brusdar Graterol and infielder Miguel Rojas were added to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series roster before Friday’s opener and left-hander Nestor Cortes was restored by the New York Yankees.

Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and right-handers Evan Phillips and Edgardo Henriquez were dropped by the Dodgers and infielder Jon Berti by the Yankees.

Vesia was left off the NL Championship Series roster after an intercostal injury while warming up for NL Division Series Game 5 against San Diego on Oct. 11.

Rojas hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Padres matchup on Oct. 8 due to an adductor injury.

Graterol has been sidelined since Sept. 24 by inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Graterol pitched three scoreless outings in the 2020 World Series against Tampa Bay. He was limited to seven regular-season appearances this season.

Cortes hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. He threw two innings of batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Los Angeles stayed with 13 pitchers and 13 position players. The Yankees also were at 13 and 13, up from 12 pitchers for the AL Championship Series and 11 pitchers for the Division Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb