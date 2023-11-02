The Los Angeles Dodgers and infielder Max Muncy have agreed on a two-year, $24 million extension, the team confirmed on Thursday.

The deal comes with a $10 million club option for 2026.

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with infielder Max Muncy on a two-year contract through the 2025 season for $24 million. The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2026. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 2, 2023

FanSided's Robert Murray was first with news of the deal.

The deal will be paid out with a $5 million signing bonus, $7 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025. The deal also includes plate-appearance performance bonuses, Murray notes.

Muncy, 33, originally had a $14 million-club option for 2024 and was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season.

The two-time All-Star has spent the past six seasons with the Dodgers after two with the Oakland Athletics.

In 2023, Muncy batted .212 with 35 home runs, 102 runs batted in and an OPS of .808.

For his career, the Midland, TX native is a .227 hitter with 180 HR, 489 RBI and an OPS of .824 in 847 games played.

Muncy was a member of the Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series.