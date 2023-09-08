Walker Buehler's return to the mound will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that the two-time All-Star righty will not pitch in 2023.

“My goal since last year has been to return to a Major League mound this season,” Buehler said in a statement. “After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers’ front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action. I am disappointed that I will not be able to help this team go after a title in the 2023 postseason, but I look forward to returning fully healthy in 2024 and bringing another World Series to LA."

Buehler, 29, is still recovering from multiple surgeries on his throwing arm last summer. After initially undergoing a season-ending surgery following his last appearance on June 10, the team announced in late August that Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery, as well as a procedure to repair his flexor tendon.

The 24th overall pick of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt, Buehler has made 115 appearances (106 starts) over six seasons.

For his career, he is 44-16 with an earned run average of 3.02 and a 1.036 WHIP over 638.1 innings pitched.