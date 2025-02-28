GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani looked a little rusty for a moment on Friday night at Camelback Ranch, producing just one awkward swing and miss while working a full count against Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning.

The five-pitch warmup was all he needed.

Batting in the leadoff spot, Ohtani drove a fastball high into the air to the opposite field, easily clearing the left field wall for a solo homer in his first spring training appearance following offseason shoulder surgery. A packed pro-Dodgers crowd roared in approval and it's another sign that the three-time MVP could have another big season.

Ohtani batted again in the second inning and popped out to shortstop.

The 30-year-old Japanese star was playing against big league competition for the first time since he had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He suffered the injury in Game 2 of the World Series while sliding into second base, but still played in the final three games of the Fall Classic as the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win a championship.

Ohtani won his third MVP last year after batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, becoming the first player to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season. The two-way star didn't pitch in 2024 — his first with the Dodgers — because of an elbow injury.

Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this season, but manager Dave Roberts has said that probably won't happen until May.

Ohtani was playing on Friday against his former team, the Angels. He spent the first six seasons of his big league career with the Dodgers' crosstown rivals, winning his first two MVP awards in 2021 and 2023.

Othani signed a $700 million, 10-year deal to join the Dodgers after the 2023 season.

The Dodgers have a short spring training this season as they prepare to open the season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19, where Ohtani hopes to play as the designated hitter.

