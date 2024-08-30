ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer in the second inning and singled twice to help the San Diego Padres beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-5 on Friday night.

“He’s definitely locked in,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “One thing about Manny, why he’s driven in over a 1,000 runs and been a proficient player in this league for a long time, he’s got such a balanced swing. It’s easy and fundamentally sound. It allows him to be able to handle everything.”

Machado moved into a tie with Adrian Gonzalez for second-place on the Padres’ career homer list with 161, two behind leader Nate Colbert. In his past eight games, Machado is 13 for 34 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

“That’s huge,” Machado said. “Obviously, he’s a San Diego great and to be on that list in such a short period of time is awesome. To be on that same level is an honor for sure.”

Second in the National League wild-card standings, the Padres improved to 77-60.

San Diego tagged Rays starter Taj Bradley (6-9) for eight runs in 2 1/3 innings. David Peralta added a two-run homer in the fourth inning off reliever Erasmo Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts hit a solo shot to left field in the ninth inning.

Jurickson Profar reached base five times (single, four walks) and scored two runs. Donovan Solano had three RBIs.

“That’s how we’ve been all year -- just pass the baton,” Machado said. “Pro getting on base early — working good counts, good at-bats — it leads to big innings.”

Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer as part of the Rays’ four-run outburst in the second inning. Taylor Walls hit a two-RBI single to put the Rays on the board. Diaz left the game in the fourth inning with left knee patella tendonitis. He was replaced by Jonathan Aranda.

Padres starter Martin Perez (4-5) settled down after that and struck out four over five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (left groin strain, right elbow inflammation) was scheduled to throw in a simulated game Friday at the Padres’ complex in Arizona. ...OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (right femoral stress reaction) is taking at bats against live pitching at the complex in Arizona. ...Rays: RHP Zach Littell (right shoulder fatigue) is expected to return to the rotation next week. ...INF Richie Palacios (right knee sprain) has resumed on-field activities and will play in a minor-league game on September 9. ...1B Diaz left the game in the fourth inning with left knee patella tendonitis. He was replaced by Jonathan Aranda.

UP NEXT

RHP Randy Vasquez (4-6, 4.52 ERA) was set to start for San Diego on Saturday against RHP Shane Baz (1-2, 3.48 ERA).

