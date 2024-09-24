DENVER (AP) — Masyn Winn homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Lars Nootbar scored twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Tuesday night.

St. Louis rallied to spoil the beginning of the last homestand of Charlie Blackmon’s career with a run in the seventh and four in the eighth. Blackmon tripled and doubled.

Blackmon, who announced he will retire at the end of the season, received a standing ovation when he led off the bottom of the first before getting hit by Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy.

His triple in the fifth gave Colorado a 3-2 lead. It was the 68th of his career, the most in franchise history, but the lead didn’t hold up after starter Ryan Feltner left the game one pitch into the seventh inning with an apparent injury.

The Cardinals tied it in the seventh when Colorado’s mistake on a comebacker to reliever Victor Vodnik loaded the bases, and Nootbar scored from third on shortstop Ezequiel Tovar’s wild relay throw on a potential inning-ending double play.

St. Louis scored four runs in the eighth of Angel Chivilli (1-3) on RBI singles by Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II and Winn’s two-run double.

Andrew Kittredge (5-5) pitched the seventh inning for the win.

McGreevy escaped the first loss of his career when St. Louis tied it in the seventh. He allowed three runs on four hits in the second start and third appearance of his career. His ERA rose from 0.90 to 2.40.

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the third on Winn’s two-run homer, his 15th of the season.

Aaron Schunk’s second home run of the season, a solo shot in bottom of the third, made it 2-1, and the Rockies tacked on two more in the fifth. Schunk’s dribbler to third drove in Sam Hilliard and Blackmon hit his team-leading fifth triple to center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers was out of the lineup with a hamstring injury. Manager Bud Black said it was a nagging injury and considers Rodgers day to day.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals will send RHP Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA) to the mound against former St. Louis LHP Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67) in the second of the three-game series on Wednesday night.

