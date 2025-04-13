MIAMI (AP) — Matt Mervis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Sunday in the rubber game of the weekend set.

Miami manager Clayton McCullough sent Mervis up to hit for Jonah Bride with two outs and two on. Mervis drove a fastball from Jorge López deep to center for his fifth homer this season.

Kyle Stowers hit a two-run double as the Marlins pulled away with four runs in the eighth.

Stowers and Eric Wagaman each had three of Miami's 14 hits. Ronny Henriquez (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Jacob Young had two hits and drove in a run for Washington, which lost for the third time in four games. Paul DeJong and Alex Call each had an RBI single.

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (1-2) was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Cole Henry, a 27-year-old right-hander, made his major league debut for Washington and struck out two while allowing a hit in a scoreless ninth. Henry was selected on the second round of the 2020 amateur draft and signed for a $2 million bonus. He was slowed by thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2022.

The Marlins took a 4-3 lead on Liam Hicks' sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Miami's Cal Quantrill pitched five innings of three-run ball. He allowed seven hits and walked five.

Key moment

Miami trailed 3-1 before Bride and Javier Sanoja each hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Key stat

The Nationals had 10 hits and drew eight walks — but just two of the free passes scored and it was Amed Rosario both times.

Up next

The Nationals have not yet named a starter for Monday’s opener of a four-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Marlins also haven’t named a starter for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

