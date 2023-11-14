Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and Baltimore Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde have won the Manager of the Year award in their respective leagues, it was announced Tuesday evening.

Voting was conducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America based on results from the 2023 regular season.

The 50-year-old Hyde wrapped up his fifth season as O's manager and led the team to an American League-best 101-61 record. Hyde's Orioles combined to win just 131 games in three seasons from 2019 to 2021, but Baltimore took a big step forward in 2022 with an 83-win season. They built on that this year, winning the American League East division title for the first time since 2014.

The Orioles were swept by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series.

Schumaker led the Marlins to an 84-78 record during the season in his first season at the helm of the club. He took over from Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed ways to part with the Marlins after the 2022 season. He then went on to join the Toronto Blue Jays as a bench coach.

Schumaker, 43, played 11 MLB seasons and appeared in over 1,000 regular season games. He spent eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, two with the Cincinnati Reds and one with the Los Angeles Dodgers.