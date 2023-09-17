ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers recovered to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Saturday night after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth.

Earlier in the day, the Angels announced Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury.

Sawyer Gipson-Long struck out 11 in his second major league start and Zack Short hit a three-run homer for the Tigers. They led 4-1 in the ninth before closer Alex Lange gave up Jared Walsh's two-run homer and Brett Phillips' solo shot.

Gipson-Long allowed two hits over five innings after winning his debut Sunday. Detroit won for the fifth time in seven games, improving to 10-5 since Aug. 31.

“I think I threw one changeup the first time through the order, then I was throwing it a lot the next couple times,” Gipson-Long said. “That was our game plan going in: Get ahead of these guys, throw my best stuff in the zone and if I didn’t have to use a pitch, that’s better for me second time through.”

Cabrera’s single toward the right-field corner against José Soriano (1-3) leading off the 10th scored automatic runner Kerry Carpenter from second base.

“Having Miggy up at that point is pretty incredible because he's going to take a shot to the right side to drive him in,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “If not, he's going to move him over. It was how he was raised in the game. We can all learn something from an experienced hitter who knows how to conduct an at-bat.”

Will Vest got three outs for his second career save and first this season.

“It was nice, but we wanted to finish the game in the ninth inning,” Cabrera said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do it, so thank God we got the big hit and we scored.”

Tigers third baseman Tyler Nevin, son of Angels manager Phil Nevin, reached base three times on two hits and a walk. His bid for extra bases in the 10th was denied by Phillips, who made a catch at the wall in right-center.

Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel homered and had three hits. He has reached base in all 21 major league games he has played in, extending his club record. It's the longest on-base streak to start a career since Christopher Morel went 22 games for the Chicago Cubs last year.

Walsh hit his third home run of the season and second in two nights to get the Angels within a run in the ninth. Phillips tied it with a two-out drive to right-center off Lange (7-4), who ended up with the win.

“Honestly, it feels like some of the fog and the fatigue has lifted,” said Walsh, who has been limited to 30 major league games this season because of neurological issues. “I’ve kind of hit my stride. Unfortunately, it’s only with 15 games left, but I have been really happy and feeling noticeably better.”

Schanuel and Jordyn Adams were the only two Angels batters who did not strike out against Gipson-Long, who gave up one run and walked three. He fanned five consecutive hitters between the third and fourth.

Short homered in the second off Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson. Carpenter scored from first base in the fifth on Cabrera's two-out bloop single that deflected off Phillips’ glove in center.

Schanuel went deep in the third. Anderson permitted four runs on four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

SURF’S UP

Before the game, the Angels gave Cabrera a surfboard as a farewell gift. Former Angels star Albert Pujols was on the field for the ceremony, as was injured Angels star Mike Trout, who presented the surfboard that listed all of Cabrera’s major offensive accomplishments. The longtime slugger plans to retire after this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize, out for the season following Tommy John surgery, threw a bullpen and is expected to throw another one at Dodger Stadium in a few days.

Angels: 1B C.J. Cron (back) was activated from the injured list. He'd been sidelined since Aug. 15.

UP NEXT

Detroit will send right-hander Miguel Diaz to the mound as an opener in Sunday's series finale. LHP Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.77 ERA) pitches for the Angels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB