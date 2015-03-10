MacArthur: What's next for Jays with Stroman out?

OverDrive - June 13, 2025 - Hour 3

Join Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jonas Siegel for Hour 3 on OverDrive! TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips joins to discuss the Blue Jays' impressive winning stretch, the bats making a huge jump and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looking to improve on the field. Former NBA Veteran C.J. Miles joins to discuss the Pacers' determined mentality against the Thunder in the NBA Finals, Pascal Siakam's elevation on the court and Kevin Durant's sweepstakes. They also hand out their best advice in the latest edition of Dear Hayesy-B and Bryan gives his FanDuel Best Bets.