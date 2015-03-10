Scoreboard

You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

On Now

{{show.name}}

{{show.description}}
{{time.startTime}} {{time.timezone}} /
LISTEN LIVE
TSN 1050 Schedule

TSN 1050 Featured Audio

TSN 1050 Promotions

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN 1050 PODCASTS

  • James Duthie's Rubber Boots Podcast

    The Rubber Boots Podcast

    James Duthie is joined by TSN staffers Lester McLean, Sean 'Puffy' Cameron and a special guest each episode to chat sports and just about anything else.

    LISTEN NOW
  • Ray & Dregs new

    The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast

    Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger, two of the biggest names in the game, join forces for The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast.

    LISTEN NOW
  • Total Access

    Toronto Rock Total Access

    Getting you up to date on the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League!

    LISTEN NOW
  • 7-Eleven Junior Hockey Magazine

    7-Eleven Junior Hockey Magazine

    TSN's Gino Reda gives listeners the latest news and insights to the personalities of Canada's game.

    LISTEN NOW
  • BarDown Podcast

    The BarDown Podcast

    A hockey podcast that doesn’t talk about last night’s scores. The BarDown podcast will investigate, uncover and explore long-form stories at the intersection of sports, pop culture, technology. We’re answering the hockey questions that no one asked.

    LISTEN NOW
  • Bump and Run - Bob Weeks and Jamie Reidel

    Bump and Run

    TSN's Bob Weeks and Jamie Reidel bring you a TSN Golf podcast on the latest news in the world of Golf.

    LISTEN NOW
More TSN Podcasts

Mar 10, 2015

MacArthur: What's next for Jays with Stroman out?

TSN 1050 Jays reporter, Scott MacArthur joined the Hayes show to discuss the injury to Marcus Stroman, and who will have to step up to replace him

TSN 1050: Bryan Hayes- March 10- Scott MacArthur

Continuous Play:
ON OFF