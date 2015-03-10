You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Mar 10, 2015
MacArthur: What's next for Jays with Stroman out?
TSN 1050 Jays reporter, Scott MacArthur joined the Hayes show to discuss the injury to Marcus Stroman, and who will have to step up to replace him
TSN 1050: Bryan Hayes- March 10- Scott MacArthur
23h ago
Toronto Argonauts v. Calgary Stampeders - June 14th, 2025 - Second Half
Mike Hogan and Ben Grant have the second half call between the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders from BMO Field.
Jun 13
OverDrive - June 13, 2025 - Hour 3
Join Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jonas Siegel for Hour 3 on OverDrive! TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips joins to discuss the Blue Jays' impressive winning stretch, the bats making a huge jump and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looking to improve on the field. Former NBA Veteran C.J. Miles joins to discuss the Pacers' determined mentality against the Thunder in the NBA Finals, Pascal Siakam's elevation on the court and Kevin Durant's sweepstakes. They also hand out their best advice in the latest edition of Dear Hayesy-B and Bryan gives his FanDuel Best Bets.
Jun 13
Phillips on the Blue Jays' winning stretch, Kirk's monster bat and Guerrero Jr.'s run-of-the-mill approach
TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips joined OverDrive to discuss the headlines around the Blue Jays' impressive stretch, the bats at another level, Alejandro Kirk elevating his game, Max Scherzer's timeline to return, Bowden Francis' rough outings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looking to improve his stance and more.
Jun 13
Miles on the Pacers' winning mentality, Siakam soaring in skill and Durant's next destination
Former NBA Veteran C.J. Miles joined OverDrive to discuss the headlines around the NBA Finals, Indiana's determined style in the series, the importance of the Pacers' depth, Tyrese Haliburton's clutch play, Pascal Siakam's enhancing his abilities, Kevin Durant's team sweepstakes and more.
Jun 13
OverDrive - June 13, 2025 - Hour 2
Join Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jonas Siegel for Hour 2 on OverDrive! TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson joins to discuss the Oilers' comeback win against the Panthers, Leon Draisaitl's incredible role and Mitch Marner's contract value. They also discuss his next deal price, his ranking throughout the league and if it exceeds Draisaitl's contract.
Jun 13
Sinclair on Calvin Pickard stepping up, what makes the Oilers so 'well constructed' and how Canada's cup drought impacts the series
TSN Betting Producer, Shaun Sinclair joins Game Play to chat about Calvin Pickard stepping up, what makes the Oilers so 'well constructed' and how Canada's cup drought impacts the series.
Jun 13
Inglis on what made the Oilers' Game 4 win so impressive, Leon Draisaitl's heroics and Stanley Cup Final best bets
Covers Betting Analyst, Josh Inglis joins Game Play to chat about what made the Oilers' Game 4 win so impressive, Leon Draisaitl's heroics and Stanley Cup Final best bets.
Jun 13
Johnson on the Oilers' comeback triumph, Draisaitl's incredible role and Marner's deal value
TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson joined OverDrive to discuss the Oilers' comeback win against the Panthers, the team's resilience in the series, Leon Draisaitl's elite skill set and his ranking on the all-time players list, Calvin Pickard delivering a clutch game, Connor Hellebuyck winning the Hart and Vezina Trophy, Mitch Marner's future and the contract value and more.
Jun 13
Peterson on playing with Scottie Scheffler at Oakmont, the hardest part about playing against Tiger Woods at a major and his US Open dark horse
Former PGA Tour Pro, John Peterson joins Game Play to chat about playing with Scottie Scheffler at Oakmont, the hardest part about playing against Tiger Woods at a major, his dark horse for the US Open.
Jun 13
OverDrive - June 13, 2025 - Hour 1
Join Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jonas Siegel for Hour 1 on OverDrive! The guys discuss the Oilers' impressive comeback win against the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, the entertainment factor of the series and Edmonton's successful game for the team. Got Yer Back Podcast Host and Former NHLer Jason Strudwick joins to discuss the Oilers' incredible win, Leon Draisaitl's elite run and Calvin Pickard stepping up big in the game. They also discuss Mitch Marner's future with the Maple Leafs and Joe Bowen announcing his retirement from broadcasting in Toronto.
