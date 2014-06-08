San Francisco, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Michael Morse stroked a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets in the middle contest of a three-game set Saturday at AT&T Park.

New York closer Jenrry Mejia took the mound in the ninth with his team leading 4-3 and got Angel Pagan to swing at strike three in the dirt. However, the ball skipped away from catcher Anthony Recker, allowing Pagan to reach first safely.

Hunter Pence followed with a double into the left-field corner to score Pagan from first before moving to third on Buster Posey's fly out to left.

Mejia (4-3) then intentionally walked Pablo Sandoval to get to Morse, who scorched the first pitch he saw into right-center field to send San Francisco to its fourth straight victory.

Pagan and Pence each had three hits, while Jeremy Affeldt (2-1) picked up the victory after spinning a hitless top of the ninth.

Recker finished with two hits and drove in two runs for the Mets, who have dropped five straight games.