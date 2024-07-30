The MLB trade deadline is today at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. Follow all the latest news and rumours right here on TSN.ca.

You can also track every trade made this season here.

Orioles get Rogers

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins, initially reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Multiple reports have infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers going back to the Marlins as the return.

Rogers is 2-9 this season with a 4.53 ERA. He has been especially good lately, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all nine of his previous starts. He carries a 3.17 ERA during that span.

Red Sox acquire Sims

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Lucas Sims from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for righty Ovis Porties, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Multiple reports from the last week indicated the Reds would look to move a reliver or two ahead of the deadline.

Sims, 30, is 1-4 with a 3.57 ERA in 43 games so far this season.

Yankees, Cubs strike deal

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a deal sending right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees in exchange for infielder Ben Cowles and righty Jack Neely, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

Leiter, 33, has a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances this season for the Cubs.

Pirates, Mets make minor trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets, according to Murray.

Walker had recently been designated for assignment.

Walker, 29, has a 5.11 ERA in 10 appearances this season, his second with the Mets.

Reliever market hot?

Relief pitchers have brought back large returns leading up to the trade deadline, so we should expect to see several more bullpen moves Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand notes that Tanner Scott, Kyle Finnegan, Pete Fairbanks, Luis Garcia, John Brebbia, Lucas Erceg, Lucas Sims and Buck Farmer are among the relievers available and in demand.

Suitors for Skubal

If the Detroit Tigers decide to move star left-hander Tarik Skubal today, the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the most likely suitors, according to Feinsand.

Feinsand notes a deal is still likely considered to be a longshot, but the Orioles have the assets in the farm system to pull off a deal more so than the Dodgers.

Skubal has two more seasons of club control after this one and is one of the front-runners for the American League Cy Young award, entering play Tuesday with a 2.35 ERA and a league-best 12 wins.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire five-year big league career with the Tigers and has a 3.48 ERA in 96 appearances, 93 of them starts.

Crochet still likely to move?

According Rosenthal, the starting pitching market is so hot that the Chicago White Sox might have their asking price met for left-hander Garrett Crochet despite concerns about his availability for the postseason.

With his innings total on the season more than double his previous professional high, Crochet will not pitch in October unless a team that acquires him gives him a contract extension. However, the 25-year-old still appears to have a healthy market.

Rosenthal reports San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles remain interested in Crochet. Rosenthal adds that an acquiring team would then figure out a plan to use him for the rest of the season. Crochet also has two more seasons of club control after 2024.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the team believes Crochet will be traded Tuesday. Nightengale adds that outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who struggled coming out of the All-Star Break, has drawn little interest in the trade market, will likely be staying put.

Snell staying put?

Blake Snell is likely remaining in San Francisco as Nightengale reports the Giants plan to keep the star lefty and take a shot at making the playoffs.

Heyman adds chances of a Snell trade seem more remote now after San Fran shed payroll elsewhere, dealing outfielder Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves Monday night.

However, Feinsand reports that given the lack of supply in the pitching market, a deal is still possible, noting one executive gave Snell a 25 per cent chance of being traded.

The Giants are four games back in the NL wild card race and play their next 12 games against teams with losing records.

Snell, 31, has allowed a combined two runs over his previous four starts and has lowered his season ERA to 5.10 after being at 9.51 on June 2.

Snell can opt out of his two-year, $62 million deal this off-season.

Teams looking for bats

Rosenthal reports a handful of teams are still looking to add offence ahead of the deadline, listing the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox as teams shopping for bats.

Rosenthal adds that Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, along with outfielder Taylor Ward and infielder Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels, as some of the best candidates to move Tuesday.