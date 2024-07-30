The MLB trade deadline is today at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. Follow all the latest news and rumours right here on TSN.ca.

You can also track every trade made this season here.

Orioles complete deal to acquire OF Jimenez

The Baltimore Orioles have completed a deal to acquire outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox, according to multiple sources.

Jimenez, 27, has hit .240 with five home runs and 16 runs batted in across 65 games with the White Sox this season.

The veteran of six campaigns finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, when he hit 31 HR, and earned a Silver Slugger award for outfielders in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

In 501 career MLB games with the White Sox, Jimenez has hit .270 with 94 HR and 291 RBI. The Orioles enter play on Tuesday having scored the second-most runs in the major leagues.

Padres land Scott from Marlins

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to land Tanner Scott, one of the premier closers on the market, from the Miami Marlins, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

San Diego will also receive right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing in exchange for LHP Robby Snelling, RHP Adam Mazur, and infield prospects Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears, per multiple reports.

Scott has dominated this season en route to his first-career All-Star game appearance. The lefty holds a 1.18 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched.

Scott and Hoeing, who holds an ERA of 2.70 in 16 games this year in relief, will bolster a bullpen already anchored by premier relievers in righties Robert Suarez, an All-Star this year, and Jeremiah Estrada, who earlier this season set a new record for consecutive batters put out by strikeout.

As the San Diego Union-Times' Kevin Acee notes, the Padres sent their No. 2, 4 and 5 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, to Miami in this deal, and have now dealt 12 top-15 ranked prospects since Spring Training opened in February.

At 57-51 entering play on Tuesday, San Diego is tied with the New York Mets for the second and third wild-card slots in the National League.

Mets acquire host of pitchers in flurry of deals

The Oakland Athletics are trading starting pitcher Paul Blackburn to the New York Mets, Passan reports.

Blackburn, 30, has a 4.41 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched this year across nine starts.

Kade Morris, a right-handed pitcher selected in the third round of the 2023 MLB Entry Draft, is headed to the Athletics in return for Blackburn.

The veteran of eight seasons, all with the Athletics, recently returned from a stress reaction in his foot that cost him over two months of the season.

New York also made a minor swap with the Tampa Bay Rays, acquiring righty reliever Tyler Zuber in exchange for Paul Gervase, according to multiple reports.

Zuber has pitched in two games for Tampa Bay this season, with a 2.70 ERA in 3.1 innings. Gervase has a 3.25 ERA in 22 games with Double-A Binghampton in the Mets system.

Just minutes before the trade deadline window pased, the Mets also added reliever Huascar Brazoban from the Miami Marlins. Brazoban, 34, has a 2.93 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 30.2 innings this season with Miami. Infielder Wilfredo Lara is headed back to Miami in the deal.

The Mets enter play on Tuesday at 56-50, controlling the third wild-card slot in the National League playoff race.

Pirates add some pop, acquire De La Cruz from Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring outfielder Bryan De La Cruz from the Miami Marlins, per multiple reports.

De La Cruz, 27, is hitting .245 with 18 home runs and 51 runs batted in across 105 games with Miami this season.

Right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim and first baseman Garret Forester are headed back to Miami, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Shim is the No. 20 prospect in the Pirates system, while Forrester is the No. 18 prospect.

The Pirates have also swung a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kiner-Falefa, 29, is currently on the injured list with a knee sprain, and has hit .292 with seven HR in 82 games for Toronto this year. Charles McAdoo, the Pirates' No. 29 prospect who has spent time at third base and in the outfield, is headed back to Toronto in the swap.

Pittsburgh is just outside a wild-card spot in the National League, two games behind the New York Mets. They enter play on Tuesday at 54-52, but are ranked 23rd in the majors in runs scored this year.

Phillies improve bullpen in deal for Banks

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding 32-year-old lefty reliever Tanner Banks in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, per multiple reports.

Banks, 32, made his major-league debut for the White Sox at age 30 in 2022. He has a 4.13 ERA in 41 games this season, and has struck out 55 batters in 48.0 innings pitched.

Blue Jays unlikely to move much more

The Toronto Blue Jays have been active leading up to the deadline, completing trades to send away pending free agents Yimi Garcia, Danny Jansen, Justin Turner, Trevor Richards, and Yusei Kikuchi.

Despite rumours the team may be listening on players controlled beyond this season, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand indicates that the Jays are not likely to move any bigger names.

Chief among those players is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who can become a free agent after the 2025 campaign and has been playing at an MVP level since the All-Star break.

The 25-year-old has hit .512 with a 1.709 OPS and 47 total bases (all leading the majors) in 11 games since the All-Star break.

Rangers add Chafin

The Texas Rangers are acquiring lefty reliever Andrew Chafin in a deal with the Detroit Tigers, according to Passan.

Texas is sending prospects Chase Lee and Joseph Montalvo back to the Tigers. Lee, 25, has an ERA of 1.69 in eight games with Triple-A Round Rock this season, while Montalvo, the No. 27-ranked prospect in the Rangers' system, per MLB Pipeline, has an ERA of 2.44 in 13 starts in Double-A this year.

Chafin is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 41 games so far this season for Detroit. He has allowed just one earned run in his last 17.0 innings pitched since June 8, with 26 strikeouts in that span.

Royals beef up bullpen

The Kansas City Royals have acquired reliever Lucas Erceg from the Oakland Athletics, according to Passan.

The 29-year-old has a 3.68 ERA in 38 games so far this season, his second with the A's. Oakland will receive right-handed pitching prospects Mason Barnett and Will Klein, along with outfielder Jared Dickey from Kansas City. Barnett was the No. 4 prospect in the Royals' system, per MLB Pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Royals also added to their infield Tuesday, getting shortstop Paul DeJong from the Chicago White Sox.

DeJong has bounced back this season after a down year in 2023, slashing .228/.275/.430 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI in 102 games. Righty pitcher Jarold Rosado, who is in A-ball this season, is going back to Chicago in the deal.

Mariners stay busy, add RHP Chargois from Marlins

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most active teams at the deadline this season, having already swung deals to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays and a pair of Toronto Blue Jays players in infielder Justin Turner and reliever Yimi Garcia.

They continued to stay busy by completing a deal with the Miami Marlins to acquire veteran right-handed pitcher JT Chargois to further bolster their bullpen.

Chargois, 33, holds a 1.62 ERA in 15 games this season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 223 career MLB games split between the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mariners, Rays and Marlins.

Big moves coming for Rays?

The Tampa Bay Rays are most likely to trade Zack Littell, Pete Fairbanks and Yandy Diaz in that order before Tuesday's deadline, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Multiple reports indicate the Rays are going into the deadline as sellers, already having traded Randy Arozarena, Amed Rosario, Jason Adam and Isaac Paredes in the past week.

Guardians add Cobb

The Cleveland Guardians have acquired veteran starter Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-hander Jacob Bresnahan, according to multiple reports.

Cobb, 36, has spent the entire season on the injured list as he continues to recover from an off-season hip procedure and a series of setbacks. He is expected to return to game action shortly.

Cobb had a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts last season, making the All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

D-Backs get Bell

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the D-Backs will pay down some of Bell's remaining $16 million salary and will not send a player in return to Miami.

Bell, 31, was placed on waivers by the Marlins over the weekend.

He has 14 home runs and 49 RBI in 104 games this season with an OPS of .699.

Orioles get Rogers

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins, initially reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Multiple reports have infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers going back to the Marlins as the return.

Rogers is 2-9 this season with a 4.53 ERA. He has been especially good lately, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all nine of his previous starts. He carries a 3.17 ERA during that span.

Red Sox acquire Sims

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Lucas Sims from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for righty Ovis Porties, according to Sherman.

Multiple reports from the last week indicated the Reds would look to move a reliver or two ahead of the deadline.

Sims, 30, is 1-4 with a 3.57 ERA in 43 games so far this season.

Yankees, Cubs strike deal

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a deal sending right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees in exchange for infielder Ben Cowles and righty Jack Neely, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

Leiter, 33, has a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances this season for the Cubs.

Pirates, Mets make minor trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets, according to Murray.

Walker had recently been designated for assignment.

Walker, 29, has a 5.11 ERA in 10 appearances this season, his second with the Mets.

Reliever market hot?

Relief pitchers have brought back large returns leading up to the trade deadline, so we should expect to see several more bullpen moves Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand notes that Tanner Scott, Kyle Finnegan, Pete Fairbanks, Luis Garcia, John Brebbia, Lucas Erceg, Lucas Sims and Buck Farmer are among the relievers available and in demand.

Suitors for Skubal

If the Detroit Tigers decide to move star left-hander Tarik Skubal today, the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the most likely suitors, according to Feinsand.

Feinsand notes a deal is still likely considered to be a longshot, but the Orioles have the assets in the farm system to pull off a deal more so than the Dodgers.

Skubal has two more seasons of club control after this one and is one of the front-runners for the American League Cy Young award, entering play Tuesday with a 2.35 ERA and a league-best 12 wins.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire five-year big league career with the Tigers and has a 3.48 ERA in 96 appearances, 93 of them starts.

Crochet still likely to move?

According Rosenthal, the starting pitching market is so hot that the Chicago White Sox might have their asking price met for left-hander Garrett Crochet despite concerns about his availability for the postseason.

With his innings total on the season more than double his previous professional high, Crochet will not pitch in October unless a team that acquires him gives him a contract extension. However, the 25-year-old still appears to have a healthy market.

Rosenthal reports San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles remain interested in Crochet. Rosenthal adds that an acquiring team would then figure out a plan to use him for the rest of the season. Crochet also has two more seasons of club control after 2024.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the team believes Crochet will be traded Tuesday. Nightengale adds that outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who struggled coming out of the All-Star Break, has drawn little interest in the trade market, will likely be staying put.

Snell staying put?

Blake Snell is likely remaining in San Francisco as Nightengale reports the Giants plan to keep the star lefty and take a shot at making the playoffs.

Heyman adds chances of a Snell trade seem more remote now after San Fran shed payroll elsewhere, dealing outfielder Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves Monday night.

However, Feinsand reports that given the lack of supply in the pitching market, a deal is still possible, noting one executive gave Snell a 25 per cent chance of being traded.

The Giants are four games back in the NL wild card race and play their next 12 games against teams with losing records.

Snell, 31, has allowed a combined two runs over his previous four starts and has lowered his season ERA to 5.10 after being at 9.51 on June 2.

Snell can opt out of his two-year, $62 million deal this off-season.

Teams looking for bats

Rosenthal reports a handful of teams are still looking to add offence ahead of the deadline, listing the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox as teams shopping for bats.

Rosenthal adds that Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, along with outfielder Taylor Ward and infielder Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels, as some of the best candidates to move Tuesday.