The MLB trade deadline is today at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. Follow all the latest news and rumours right here on TSN.ca.

You can also track every trade made this season here.

Crochet still likely to move?

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the starting pitching market is so hot that the Chicago White Sox might have their asking price met for left-hander Garrett Crochet despite concerns about his availability for the postseason.

With his innings total on the season more than double his previous professional high, Crochet will not pitch in October unless a team that acquires him gives him a contract extension. However, the 25-year-old still appears to have a healthy market.

Rosenthal reports San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles remain interested in Crochet. Rosenthal adds that an acquiring team would then figure out a plan to use him for the rest of the season. Crochet also has two more seasons of club control after 2024.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the team believes Crochet will be traded Tuesday. Nightengale adds that outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who struggled coming out of the All-Star Break, has drawn little interest in the trade market, will likely be staying put.

Snell staying put?

Blake Snell is likely remaining in San Francisco as Nightengale reports the Giants plan to keep the star lefty and take a shot at making the playoffs.

The Giants are four games back in the NL wild card race and play their next 12 games against teams with losing records.

Snell, 31, has allowed a combined two runs over his previous four starts and has lowered his season ERA to 5.10 after being at 9.51 on June 2.

Snell can opt out of his two-year, $62 million deal this off-season.

Teams looking for bats

Rosenthal reports a handful of teams are still looking to add offence ahead of the deadline, listing the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox as teams shopping for bats.

Rosenthal adds that Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, along with outfielder Taylor Ward and infielder Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels, as some of the best candidates to move Tuesday.