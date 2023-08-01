MLB trade deadline live blog

The MLB's trade deadline day has arrived and TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours from around the league.

Astros get Verlander from Mets

The New York Mets and Houston Astros have agreed to a trade which sends future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander to Houston, per multiple reports.

Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander.



Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.



New York will receive outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford from the Astros. The Mets will also pay for $54 million of Verlander's remaining contract.

Gilbert was the top prospect in the Astros system according to MLB Pipeline, and the 68th-ranked prospect across MLB. The 22-year-old is currently in AA. Clifford was the fourth-ranked prospect in the Astros' system.

Verlander won the 2022 AL Cy Young award with the Astros, when he pitched to a 1.75 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He hasn't pitched to the same level this year with the Mets, as injuries have troubled him at times. He holds a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts in 2023.

The move comes after they dealt star righty Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins over the weekend.

Verlander, 40, signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets this winter and was expected to headline one of the more talented starting rotations in baseball alongside Scherzer. But the Mets have struggled all season and currently sit fourth in the National League East division.

A future Hall of Famer, Verlander pitched his first 13 seasons in the Motor City and has compiled three Cy Youngs, an MVP Award, a Rookie of the Year title, a pitching triple crown and nine All-Star Game nominations.

The Manaken Sabot, Va., native made his big league debut all the way back in July of 2005.

Orioles make big move, land Cardinals' Flaherty

The St. Louis Cardinals are dealing starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts for the Cardinals this season.

St. Louis is receiving infielder Cesar Prieto and left-handed pitcher Drew Rom in return.

Once thought to be one of the rising stars on the mound following a 2019 season that saw him record a 2.75 ERA in 196.1 innings and a league-best 0.98 WHIP, Flaherty has struggled with shoulder injuries the previous two seasons, limiting him to just 23 starts. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the season and has spent his entire seven-year career in St. Louis.

In 633 career MLB innings pitched, Flaherty has an ERA of 3.58 with 706 strikeouts.

Marlins get Bell from Guardians, Weathers from Padres in pair of big deals

The Miami Marlins have acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians for infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

In 97 games this season, Bell has 11 home runs and 48 RBI with a batting average of .233.

The 30-year-old has played eight MLB seasons, suiting up for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Guardians.

The Marlins also acquired infielder Jake Burger, who had 25 home runs with the Chicago White Sox this season, at Tuesday's trade deadline.

Additionally, the Marlins sent first baseman Garrett Cooper and minor league reliever Sean Reynolds to the San Diego Padres for lefty Ryan Weathers,

The Ryan Weathers experiment has moved to Miami.



Weathers has struggled this season to a 6.25 ERA in 12 games (10 starts). Cooper has spent the last six seasons with the Marlins, and was an All-Star last year. He has a .256 batting average with 13 home runs in 82 games this season.

Padres get closer Barlow from Royals

The San Diego Padres added another bullpen piece in a last-second deal, acquiring righty closer Scott Barlow from the Kansas City Royals.

In return, the Royals received right-handed pitcher Henry Williams, the no. 10 prospect in the Padres' system, per MLB Pipeline.

Barlow has struggled this season with a 5.35 ERA in 38 games, but he recorded 40 saves from 2021-22 with a sub-2.50 ERA in both seasons.

The Padres held on to world-class closer Josh Hader, which means Barlow will likely not be pitching the highest leverage situations.

Diamondbacks acquire outfielder Pham from Mets

The New York Mets have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. In return, the Mets will receive 17-year-old shortstop prospect Jeremy Rodriguez. The Mets will pay for half of Pham's salary - putting each team on the hook for half of the remaining $1.7 million he's owed this season.

Pham, 35, has a .268 batting average with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in across 79 games this season.

The veteran signed a one-year, $6 million deal to join the Mets this off-season.

Pham finished 11th in NL MVP voting after the 2017 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he hit .306 with 23 HR and 25 stolen bases.

He has failed to recreate that success in the years since, having made stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox prior to his stint with the Mets.

Pham made headlines last season when cameras caught him slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over what was later publicly revealed as a fantasy football dispute.

In 955 career MLB games, the Las Vegas native has a .260 batting average with 124 HR and 399 RBI.

Phillies land Lorenzen in deal with Tigers

According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to trade infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for All-Star pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

Lorenzen has an earned runs average of 3.58 in 18 games this season, with 83 strikeouts over 105.2 innings pitched.

The 31-year-old debuted for the Cincinnati Reds in the 2015 season, and spent the first seven years of his career with them before playing the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2022) and Tigers.

Lorenzen was lauded early in his career for his two-way player abilities before Angels’ superstar Shohei Ohtani took over the designation – Lorenzen has made 34 appearances in the outfield in his career, and has been used as a pinch-hitter 29 times.

He joined the Tigers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract this season.

In 331 career MLB games pitched, the Anaheim native has an ERA of 4.02 with 574 strikeouts in 676.2 innings pitched.

Blue Jays acquire SS DeJong from Cardinals

The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring shortstop Paul DeJong and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

The move to add the infielder comes one day after Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette exited a loss against the Baltimore Orioles with right knee discomfort.

Right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson is being sent to St. Louis to complete the trade. To make room for DeJong on the major league roster, utilityman Jordan Luplow has been designated for assignment.

DeJong is batting .233 this season with 13 home runs and 32 RBI.

The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2019, when he hit a career-high 30 home runs with 78 RBI.

This is the third trade between the Cardinals and Blue Jays, as the selling Cardinals also sent relievers Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks to Toronto in separate deals over the past two weeks.

Dodgers send two pitchers to Mets for cash; acquire Yarbrough from Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a trade for reliever Ryan Yarbrough with the Kansas City Royals, per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.

Yarbrough, 31, has an ERA of 4.24 in 14 games this season (seven starts), his first with the Royals. He pitched the previous five years with the Tampa Bay Rays. In return, the Royals are receiving first baseman Devin Mann and shortstop Derlin Figueroa from Los Angeles.

The New York Mets have acquired Phil Bickford and Adam Kolarek from the Dodgers in exchange for cash, per multiple reports.

Bickford, 28, has pitched in 36 games this season and has an ERA of 5.14. Kolarek joins his fourth team in his seventh MLB season - he has appeared in just one game this year, where he fired 1.1 scoreless innings.

Yankees get reliever Middleton from White Sox

The New York Yankees have acquired Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The White Sox are receiving minor league pitcher Juan Carela in return.

Middleton, 29, has an ERA of 2.96 this season in 36.1 innings pitched. He has recorded two saves for the White Sox.

In 180 career MLB innings, Middleton has an ERA of 4.00 with 182 strikeouts. He has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and White Sox previously.

Brewers agree to deal with Diamondbacks for reliever Chafin

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Chafin, 33, has a 2-3 record with a 4.19 earned runs average in 34.1 innings this year. Chafin has dominated as recently as 2021, when he recorded a 1.83 ERA over 68.2 innings pitched. He was traded at the deadline from the Chicago Cubs to the Oakland Athletics that season.

The Diamondbacks are receiving Peter Strzelecki in return. Strzelecki has a 4.54 ERA in 35.2 innings with Milwaukee this year.

Red Sox pick up infielder Urias from Brewers

The Boston Red Sox have added infielder Luis Urias from the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for right-hander Bradley Blalock.

Urias has struggled in limited playing time this season: he has a .145 batting average with three extra base hits in 20 games this year.

Blalock is returning from Tommy John surgery in Low-A ball this year, but has a 2.19 ERA in 11 starts.

Mets send Leone to Angels

The New York Mets have continued the liquidation of the roster that started when David Robertson was sent to the Miami Marlins last week; they have traded reliever Dominic Leone and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels.

Leone, 31, has an ERA of 4.40 this season with 33 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched this season.

In return, the Mets received minor league infielder Jeremiah Jackson.

Leone has spent just this season with the Mets, and joins his seventh major league squad. He has also played for the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays in his career.

He has a career ERA of 3.75 with 406 strikeouts in 386.2 innings pitched.

Rangers make move for C Hedges

The Texas Rangers have agreed to a trade to acquire catcher Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.

The Pirates will receive international pool money for Hedges.

Hedges, 30, has started 65 games behind the dish for Pittsburgh this season, but has struggled mightily with the bat. In 187 plate appearances, Hedges has a .180 batting average with six extra-base hits.

With All-Star catcher Jonah Heim currently on the injured list, the Rangers were in need of a catcher who could handle everyday duties.

For his MLB career, Hedges has a .189 batting average with 67 home runs in 1,973 at bats over nine seasons.

Yankees acquire Howard from Rangers

The New York Yankees have agreed to acquire right-handed pitcher Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, per reports.

Howard, 27, has an ERA of 10.80 in just three games pitched for the Rangers this season.

In his MLB career, the San Luis Obispo, Calif. native has an ERA of 7.20 with 109 strikeouts in 115 innings split between the Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Pirates, Phillies agree on swap

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading infielder Rodolfo Castro to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, according to multiple reports.

Falter, 26, has an 0-7 record with an ERA of 5.14 in eight games (seven starts) this season.

Castro has played second base, third base and shortstop this season, and has hit .228 with six home runs in 78 games for Pittsburgh this year.

Marlins get Burger from White Sox

Jake Burger is headed to South Beach, according to the Miami Herald's Craig Mish.

The slugging third baseman has a .279 batting average with 25 home runs this season. Pitching prospect Jake Eder is headed back to Chicago.

Eder is the fourth-ranked prospect in the MLB Pipeline ranking list.

Brewers, Rays agree on minor deal

The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers have agreed on a minor deal - the Brewers will send catcher Alex Jackson to the Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Evan McKendry.

Jackson, 27, appeared in just five games for the Brewers this year, his first with the team. He has a .141 career batting average in 66 games over four MLB seasons.

McKendry has not made his major league debut yet at age 25, though he holds a 4.00 ERA and an 8-3 record over 20 games (15 starts) with the Durham Bulls in AAA in 2023.

Rays send Patino to White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Luis Patino to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations, per The Athletic's James Fegan.

Patino, 23, has appeared in just two games for Tampa Bay this year, with an ERA of 9.00 in four innings.

Tampa Bay may not be done with the trade deadline after this minor deal.

Padres land Hill, Choi

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire veteran left-hander Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill, 43, is 7-10 this season with a 4.76 ERA in 22 starts. Three prospects are going back to the Pirates in LHP Jackson Wolf, outfielder Estuar Suero and first baseman Alfonso Rivas.

Wolf, who stands at 6'7", was the 16th-ranked prospect in the Padres system per MLB Pipeline.

The rebuilding Pirates signed Hill to a one-year, $8 million deal this past winter, making Pittsburgh his 12th big league team. Hill has also pitched for the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. Hill has also pitched in 13 postseason games – 12 of them for the Dodgers – and owns a career playoff ERA of 3.06.

Choi has appeared in just 23 games this season for Pittsburgh as he spent more than two months recovering from an achilles strain. He has a .205 average with six home runs in 73 at bats this year.

Rockies acquire Bruihl from Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies have acquired left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.

Bruihl was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week. In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.07 ERA.

Brewers acquiring RHP Hand from Rockies

According to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, the Atlanta Braves have agreed to send right-handed pitching prospect Alec Barger to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for veteran lefty reliever Brad Hand.

Hand, 33, owns a 4.54 earned runs average in 35.2 innings pitched with Colorado this season. He joins his sixth team since the beginning of the 2021 season, having spent time with the Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies and the Rockies.

Hand holds a 3.66 ERA over 754 career MLB innings in 13 seasons.

Rays, Cubs complete minor deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to send AAA pitcher Josh Roberson to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor leaguers Adrian Sampson and Manny Rodriguez, as well as international free agent money, per The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma.

Sampson and Rodriguez, a pair of right-handed relievers, each have major league experience - but neither have played in the majors this season. Sampson last appeared in the majors with the Cubs in 2022, when he compiled a 3.11 ERA over 104.1 innings. The 31-year-old has a 9.32 ERA split amongst multiple minor league levels this season.

Rodriguez also pitched for Chicago last season, where he compiled a 3.29 ERA in 14 appearances. He has a 4.42 ERA in AAA with the Iowa Cubs in 35 games this year.

Angels acquire cash for reliever

The Kansas City Royals have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, acquiring lefty reliever Tucker Davidson in exchange for cash considerations.

Davidson, 27, has an earned runs average of 6.54 in 18 games this season. In his four-year major league career, he has spent time with the Angels and Atlanta Braves, compiling a 6.15 ERA over 105.1 innings.

The Angels have been busy in the leadup to the trade deadline, as they've already made moves to bring in pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez as well as sluggers Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron.

Clarity on Bo

Whatever the Toronto Blue Jays do on Tuesday will be with an eye to the status of All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette.

The 25-year-old Bichette pulled up clutching his leg in the third inning of the team's 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. He immediately came out of the lineup.

“We’re still kind of gathering information to see what we’re going to do next,” manager John Schneider said after the game. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

ESPN's Buster Olney reports the team hopes to have more clarity about Bichette by noon.

Should Bichette be expected to miss significant time, the team could pursue a middle infield addition before 6pm ET.

Ryu set to return

The Toronto Blue Jays will get a boost Tuesday without making a trade.

Hyun Jin Ryu will return to the mound for the first time in over a year against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hicks speaks on joining Blue Jays

After being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals, Jordan Hicks spoke Monday on how he found out about the trade and why he's excited to be joining a competitive team late in the season.

