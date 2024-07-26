The MLB trade deadline is just a few days away from now on Tuesday, July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer.

Follow every deal here with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Tracker.

Snell on the market?

It's been a difficult start to the 2024 season for left-hander Blake Snell.

After winning the NL Cy Young last season with the San Diego Padres, Snell signed with the San Francisco Giants this off-season and a short spring training coupled with injuries has the star left-hander pitching to a 5.83 ERA in nine starts.

However, he's been much better over his past three outings, allowing a total of two earned runs in 18 innings.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, the Giants will become active sellers before Tuesday's trade deadline and Snell is drawing significant interest.

The 31-year-old inked a two-year, $62 million deal this off-season and has an opt-out this winter. Baggerly notes that all indications are the Giants will listen to offers for him, and expects his start on Saturday to be heavily scouted by teams across MLB.

The Seattle native had a league-best 2.25 ERA in 32 starts last season, taking home his second CY Young.

Paxton returning to Red Sox

Canadian left-hander James Paxton is on his way back to Boston.

The Red Sox announced the acquisition of Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday after L.A. designated him for assignment earlier this week.

Paxton is 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 starts so far this season but has struggled with control, issuing a league-leading 48 walks in 89.1 innings pitched.

For his career, Paxton is 72-40 in 174 starts with a 3.76 ERA and 1.246 WHIP over 940.0 IP in 11 seasons with the Dodgers, Red Sox, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

Paxton threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2018, becoming only the second Canadian to achieve the feat and first to accomplish it in Canada.

Mariners still shopping after landing Arozarena

The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of MLB's trade deadline season late Thursday night, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two prospects.

But as MLB.com's Daniel Kramer writes, the Mariners might not be done adding.

"Ideally, they’d add another impact bat. Behind the scenes, Seattle’s front office has been steadfast about aggressively improving the club..." Kramer writes, adding the M's still have pieces to deal after Thursday's trade.

Seattle enters play Friday at 53-51, one game back of the Houston Astros for first in the American League West. They are 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card playoff spot.

Pirates scouting Marlins outfielders

The Pittsburgh Pirates are scouting Miami Marlins outfielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes Chisholm would make particular sense given Pittsburgh's struggles to find stability in centre field this season. He adds Chisholm would fit the Pirates' budget and be under team control for two more seasons.

Chisholm, 26, is slashing .248/.320/.407 with 13 homers and 50 RBI this season in 100 games. The 27-year-old De La Cruz has 17 homers and 47 RBI with a .695 OPS in 102 games.

Phillies eyeing relief help?

The Philadelphia Phillies are interested in relievers Carlos Estevez, Kyle Finnegan and Tanner Scott, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lauber notes the Phillies tried to make an impact free agent reliever signing in the off-season but did not land any of their chosen targets, instead deciding to pursue one at the trade deadline if it was still a need. With the team owning the best record in baseball, Lauber notes they want to add depth to a bullpen with some impressive pieces already, including Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado.

Estevez is 1-3 this season with a 2.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34.0 innings for the Los Angeles Angels. Finnegan has 28 saves and a 2.32 ERA for the Washington Nationals. And Scott, who is left-handed, has a miniscule 1.21 ERA with 18 saves and 51 strikeouts in 44.2 innings for the Miami Marlins.