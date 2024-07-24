The MLB trade deadline is less than one week from now on July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer.

Dodgers looking to add impact bat?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled to get production from their outfield this season and are looking at adding an impact bat ahead of next Tuesday's deadline, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Feinsand notes Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays would fit the Dodgers' needs. Arozarena has had a down year overall, slashing just .209/.315/.392 with 15 homers and 35 RBI in 98 games. But the 29-year-old has heated up of late, recording a .908 OPS in July.

Feinsand adds that Tampa has historically dealt players before reaching their final years of salary arbitration. Arozarena has two more years of arbitration and is making $8.1 million this season.

The Mantua, Cuba, native has spent the past five seasons with the Rays, bursting onto the scene as a postseason star in 2020 as the Rays advanced to the World Series.

Astros targeting Paredes

The Houston Astros are eyeing pitching upgrades at the trade deadline, but also have their eye on Tampa Bay Rays' infielder Isaac Paredes, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Rome notes the Astros believe Paredes, a pull hitter, should benefit from Minute Maid Park's setup, which measures only 315 down the line in left field.

Paredes has three more seasons of club control after 2024 and was an All-Star this season. Through 96 games, the 25-year-old is slashing .250/.352/.455 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. He had 31 home runs and 98 RBI a season ago.

Rome also notes the Astros have a gaping hole at first base, which Paredes could help fill.

Reds shopping bullpen arms

The Cincinnati Reds are making it known they will trade relief pitchers ahead of next week's trade deadline, reports Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans in The Athletic.

Rosenthal and Rosecrans notes this does not necessarily mean the Reds will go into the deadline as seller's and instead will look to solve a roster crunch by shipping out bullpen arms. However, The Athletic notes a more dramatic seller's path also remains possible for the Reds, who were swept by the Washington Nationals coming out of the All-Star break and sit last in the American League Central division at 48-53.

The Reds own the seventh best bullpen ERA in baseball (3.51) heading into play Wednesday.