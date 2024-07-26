The MLB trade deadline is just a few days away from now on Tuesday, July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer.

Follow every deal here with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Tracker.

Mariners still shopping after landing Arozarena

The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of MLB's trade deadline season late Thursday night, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two prospects.

But as MLB.com's Daniel Kramer writes, the Mariners might not be done adding.

"Ideally, they’d add another impact bat. Behind the scenes, Seattle’s front office has been steadfast about aggressively improving the club..." Kramer writes, adding the M's still have pieces to deal after Thursday's trade.

Seattle enters play Friday at 53-51, one game back of the Houston Astros for first in the American League West. They are 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card playoff spot.

Pirates scouting Marlins outfielders

The Pittsburgh Pirates are scouting Miami Marlins outfielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes Chisholm would make particular sense given Pittsburgh's struggles to find stability in centre field this season. He adds Chisholm would fit the Pirates' budget and be under team control for two more seasons.

Chisholm, 26, is slashing .248/.320/.407 with 13 homers and 50 RBI this season in 100 games. The 27-year-old De La Cruz has 17 homers and 47 RBI with a .695 OPS in 102 games.

Phillies eyeing relief help?

The Philadelphia Phillies are interested in relievers Carlos Estevez, Kyle Finnegan and Tanner Scott, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lauber notes the Phillies tried to make an impact free agent reliever signing in the off-season but did not land any of their chosen targets, instead deciding to pursue one at the trade deadline if it was still a need. With the team owning the best record in baseball, Lauber notes they want to add depth to a bullpen with some impressive pieces already, including Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado.

Estevez is 1-3 this season with a 2.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34.0 innings for the Los Angeles Angels. Finnegan has 28 saves and a 2.32 ERA for the Washington Nationals. And Scott, who is left-handed, has a miniscule 1.21 ERA with 18 saves and 51 strikeouts in 44.2 innings for the Miami Marlins.