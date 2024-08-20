Shohei Ohtani has already locked up the NL MVP award.

At least, that’s according to the FanDuel traders, which have Ohtani to win the NL MVP priced at -6000.

That number represents a 98.4 per cent probability.

Ohtani will become the first designated hitter in MLB history to win an MVP award.

With the NL MVP in the bag, Ohtani has his sights set on another unprecedented accomplishment that will defy expectations.

He’s on pace to do something that no player in MLB history has ever done before.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 20th, 2024.

Ohtani Closing In On Unprecedented Milestone

Ohtani leads the National League with 39 home runs and ranks second in the NL with 88 RBI through 123 games.

While a slight dip in batting average has resulted in his odds to win the NL Triple Crown climbing to +900 at FanDuel, Ohtani is closing in on another select club.

Ohtani ranks second in the NL with 37 stolen bases.

Ohtani is one home run and three stolen bases shy of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and record 40 stolen bases in the same season.

He’ll join Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Alfonso Soriano (2006), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (2023) as the only players to hit those marks.

While joining that elite 40/40 club would be a remarkable accomplishment, Ohtani is still within reach of surpassing those marks with a final stat line that has never been seen before.

There has never been a 45/45 season in MLB history.

It’s one thing for Ohtani to dominate at the plate.

He’s already shown the world he could also thrive on the mound.

The fact that he is now thriving on the base paths is just another example of Ohtani being the most complete player in the history of the game.

Sure, he’s batting just .204 over the last month.

Still, he’s managed to hit 10 home runs, 19 RBI, scored 17 runs and recorded 14 stolen bases over that span.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani to hit a home run is +172 at FanDuel.

Ohtani to record a stolen base is +370.

Ohtani to record an RBI is -115 and 2+ RBI is +330.

A Same Game Parlay with Ohtani to hit his 40th home run tonight and the Dodgers to beat the Mariners is +252.

With the elite 40/40 club already within reach, it will be very interesting to see if Ohtani can become the first player ever to hit 45 home runs and record 45 stolen bases in the same season.

He needs six home runs and eight stolen bases to accomplish that unprecedented feat.

At this point, nothing Ohtani does should surprise baseball fans anymore.

He’s just that good.