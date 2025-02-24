NEW YORK (AP) — Hit hard by injuries early in spring training, the New York Mets added some depth Monday night when they acquired outfielder Alexander Canario from the Chicago Cubs for cash.

Canario, who turns 25 in May, made his major league debut for the Cubs in September 2023. He is 12 for 42 (.286) with two homers, eight RBIs and an .857 OPS in 21 career games over the past two seasons.

The right-handed hitter was designated for assignment last Thursday when Chicago signed veteran infielder Justin Turner. Canario came to the Cubs in the July 2021 trade that sent four-time All-Star Kris Bryant to San Francisco.

In a corresponding move Monday, the Mets placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 60-day injured list with a broken left shoulder.

The 27-year-old Madrigal, who was competing for a bench spot, got injured in a spring training game Sunday.

___

