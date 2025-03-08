Yankees score twice in bottom of 9th to edge Blue Jays
Ryan Jennings - The Canadian Press
TAMPA - The New York Yankees scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game Friday.
Toronto had scored twice in the top of the inning for a 7-6 advantage.
Austin Wells and Cody Bellinger both had two hits _ including homers _ for New York. Everson Pereira also had a home-run for the Yankees while Ryan Anderson (1-0) got the win.
Addison Barger had two hits for Toronto while Nathan Lukes belted a homer. Hayden Juenger (0-1) took the loss.
A Toronto split squad hosts the Detroit Tigers on Saturday while the other will visit the Philadelphia Phillies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.