TAMPA - The New York Yankees scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game Friday.

Toronto had scored twice in the top of the inning for a 7-6 advantage.

Austin Wells and Cody Bellinger both had two hits _ including homers _ for New York. Everson Pereira also had a home-run for the Yankees while Ryan Anderson (1-0) got the win.

Addison Barger had two hits for Toronto while Nathan Lukes belted a homer. Hayden Juenger (0-1) took the loss.

A Toronto split squad hosts the Detroit Tigers on Saturday while the other will visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.