The New York Yankees will begin the defence of their American League crown without a key piece of their rotation,

Manager Aaron Boone announced Monday that righty Luis Gil has a high-grade lat strain in his throwing arm and will be shut down for at least six weeks.

The team will gather more information before announcing an exact timeline.

Gil, 26, complained of tightness in his shoulder during a Friday bullpen session.

"He just felt tight and wasn’t able to really let it go,” Boone told reporters on Saturday. “Hopefully it’s not something too serious, but also feels like something that’s going to cost us some time.”

A native of Azua, Dominican Republic, Gil spent his first full season in the majors in 2024. He went 15-7 with an earned run average of 3.50 and a WHIP of 1.193 over 151.2 innings in 29 starts. His campaign earned him American League Rookie of the Year honours.

With Gil sidelined, veteran Marcus Stroman, who was set to start the season in the bullpen, will be looked at to take his spot in the rotation.

The Yankees open up their 2025 regular season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.