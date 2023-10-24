The Oakland Athletics claimed left-handed reliever Anthony Kay off waivers from the New York Mets, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kay, 28, made a combined 17 appearances in 2023 for the Mets and Chicago Cubs.

He had a 6.60 earned run average and WHIP of 1.600 over 15.0 innings pitched.

A native of Stony Brook, NY, Kay spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays having been acquired from the Mets as part of the 2019 trade that saw Marcus Stroman head to Queens.

For his career, Kay is 4-2 with a 5.67 ERA and 1.623 WHIP over 85.2 IP in 45 appearances across five seasons.