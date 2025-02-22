DUNEDIN - The Toronto Blue Jays opened their spring training campaign with a win Saturday, topping the New York Yankees 6-4.

After scoring one in the each of the first three innings, Toronto (1-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Orelvis Martinez homered on a fly ball to right centre field.

The Yankees (1-1) replied in the top of the sixth, with Spencer Jones blasting a two-run homer to the left field. Alex Vargas followed with a home run of his own in the top of the eighth.

With the score knotted at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Steward Berroa hit a double to bring in Riley Tirotta and give the Jays the lead.

Right-hander Anders Tolhurst got the win for Toronto after giving up four hits and one earned run across two innings.

The Jays will face the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.