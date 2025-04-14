PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes bounced back from the worst start of his career and teamed up with catcher Henry Davis to make a little history as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 10-3 on Monday night.

Skenes and Davis became the first pitcher/catcher battery in Major League history, comprised of players selected first overall in the draft. Skenes (2-1), the top pick in 2023, allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out six in six innings as the Pirates ended a three-game losing streak.

Davis, taken first in 2021, singled after replacing injured starter Endy Rodriguez in the first inning. Rodriguez lacerated the index finger on his right hand after a Skenes pitch hit James Wood's foot and then deflected toward Rodriguez.

The 22-year-old Skenes, who gave up a career-worst five runs in a loss to St. Louis last week, had little trouble with the Nationals. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year's only real issue was with Pittsburgh's defense, including his own. Skenes was tagged with a pair of errors for wayward pickoff attempts, the second of which led to an unearned run in the sixth.

By then, however, the Pirates were comfortably ahead, a rarity during an ugly opening two-plus weeks to the season filled with missteps both on and off the field.

Oneil Cruz had two hits and scored twice while batting leadoff. Enmanuel Valdez and Ke'Bryan Hayes both drove in three runs. Bryan Reynolds drove in a pair of runs. Andrew McCutchen added a hit and made a pretty sliding grab in right field, flinging his 38-year-old body to the PNC Park turf to rob Keibert Ruiz of a hit in the sixth.

Nasim Nunez had two of Washington's five hits. Brad Lord (0-1) slogged through 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Key moment

The Pirates scored three runs in the fifth to break it open, including a two-run single by Valdez.

Key stat

10 — Pittsburgh's season-high run total. The Pirates entered Monday 25th in the majors in runs scored.

Up next

The series continues on Tuesday when Washington's Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.63 ERA) faces Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (1-1, 4.24).

