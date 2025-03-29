WASHINGTON (AP) — Phillies shortstop Trea Turner sat out an 11-6 win over the Nationals on Saturday with a back spasm, and catcher J.T. Realmuto exited in the seventh inning with a bruised left foot after fouling a ball off himself.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomsen said after the game he expected to know more about both players' condition on Sunday, when the teams wrap up their opening series.

Realmuto had X-rays that came back negative, Thomsen said.

“I'm not going to put them in any kind of danger at this point,” the manager said. “I'm going to be really careful.”

Turner said his back felt tight after Thursday's 7-3 victory in Washington, and then it felt worse while taking grounders before Saturday's game. He got treatment much of the afternoon and said after the game he felt “way better now than I did a few hours ago.”

“I've never had anything like this,” Turner said.

He thought it might be related to a hip issue he dealt with late in spring training.

