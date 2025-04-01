The Pittsburgh Pirates are optioning struggling closer David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis, Robert Murray reports.

Bednar, 30, has given up three earned runs in three appearances this season, totaling 1.0 inning of work.

A native of Pittsburgh, Bednar is his seventh big league season and fifth with his hometown team.

An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, Bednar had a poor 2024 campaign. He was 3-9 with a 5.77 earned run average and 1.422 WHIP in 57.2 innings of work over 62 appearances. He recorded seven blown saves.

Bednar led the National League in saves in 2023 with 39.

The Bucs have started their season at 1-4. They continue a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays (3-1) at Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday evening.