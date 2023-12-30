The Atlanta Braves are acquiring seven-time All-Star Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring seven-time All-Star Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. Well-regarded infield prospect Vaughn Grissom is the return to Boston, which will send money with Sale, who waived his no-trade clause to join Atlanta — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 30, 2023

Sale, 34, posted a 4.30 ERA and 1.086 WHIP in 102.2 innings last season, his sixth with the Red Sox.

The native Floridian earned seven straight All-Star nods from 2012 through 2018 with the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox. He was the centrepiece in a 2016 deal that sent him from Chicago to Boston in exchange for Michael Kopech and Yoan Moncada, among other prospects.

Sale was a member of the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox.

Sale was originally drafted by the White Sox 13th overall in the 2010 draft from Florida Gulf Coast University.

His 120 career wins ranks 11th among active players, and his 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings ranks the highest in MLB history among pitchers with at least 1000 innings pitched.