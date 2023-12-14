The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Thursday.

Passan adds the trade is contingent on Glasnow signing and extension with the Dodgers.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade to send RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot to the Dodgers for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca -- contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A., which is expected, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023

Glasnow, 30, pitched in 21 games for the Rays in 2023 and held a 3.53 earned runs average with 162 strikeouts in 120.0 innings pitched.

Entering his ninth season in the majors, Glasnow's problem has always been health. It’s a problem that reared its head again last season, when he was forced to make his season debut on May 27 after he suffered an oblique injury in Spring Training.

The 6-foot-8 righty has pitched more than 100 innings in a season just twice in his career - in 2017 and '23.

When healthy, Glasnow features an arsenal of pitches few can match across the majors. He has a fastball that can touch 100 miles per hour, a slider that averages 90 mph and a devastating curveball that held opponents to a batting average of .095 against last year.

Glasnow is entering the final season of a two-year, $30.35 million contract extension.

Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft, Glasnow debuted for Pittsburgh in 2016 before he was traded to the Rays in 2018 as part of the deal that sent Chris Archer to Pittsburgh.

In 127 career MLB games pitched, the Newhall, Calif. native has a 3.89 ERA with 678 strikeouts in 529.2 innings pitched.