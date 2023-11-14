The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing plans to promote Pat Murphy to their vacant manager role, according to multiple sources.

Murphy, 64, has served as bench coach for the Brewers from since the 2015 season.

The Syracuse, New York native takes over for recently-departed Craig Counsell, who vacated his managerial position with Milwaukee to join the Chicago Cubs on November 6.

Murphy coached Counsell when he was a player at Notre Dame, and coached alongside him in Milwaukee for eight seasons.

The Brewers are coming off a National League Central division title and a 92-70 record last season, but they will have to contend with a reshaped pitching staff in 2024.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff is likely to miss the entire season as he recovers from surgery on his pitching arm, and 2021 NL Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes is rumoured to be a trade candidate as the team looks to rebuild for the future.