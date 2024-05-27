Umpire Angel Hernandez is retiring from Major League Baseball, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

According to Nightengale’s report, Hernandez and MLB have spent the last two weeks negotiating a financial settlement.

He last worked an MLB game on May 9.

Hernandez was the subject of many controversies for his ability to umpire the game, including during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox when three of his calls were overturned by video review in the first four innings of the contest.

Hernandez sued MLB in 2017 for racial discrimination.

The 62-year-old alleged that he had been discriminated against because he had not been assigned to a World Series crew since 2005.

The lawsuit was dismissed in U.S. District Court in 2021.