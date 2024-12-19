The Philadelphia Phillies and outfielder Max Kepler have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to multiple sources.

Kepler played in 105 games last season for the Minnesota Twins and posted a .253 average with eight home runs and 42 RBIs.

The 31-year-old spent the first 10 seasons of his MLB career with the Twins after signing with the team as an amateur free agent in 2009.

The Berlin, Germany native hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2019.