The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Cease, 28, pitched to a 4.58 earned runs average in 177 innings with the White Sox last season, with 214 strikeouts.

The Athletic's Dennis Lin indicates that while the trade has not been finalized, "multiple notable prospects" are expected to go back to the White Sox.

The Milton, Georgia native has been at the heart of trade rumours stretching back to last season, but the team was unable to finalize a deal at the deadline.

Cease was dominant in 2022, when he finished with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184.0 innings - all career highs - culminating in a second-place finish in American League Cy Young voting.

Cease's arsenal features an elite fastball that averages in the upper 90s in miles per hour and a slider that induced 131 strikeouts and a .128 opponent batting average in 2021.

In 123 career MLB games, all with the White Sox, Cease owns a 3.83 ERA with 792 strikeouts in 658.0 innings.