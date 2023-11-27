The St. Louis Cardinals and starter Sonny Gray are finalizing a three-year, $75 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

Gray is coming off his best season in years, pitching to a 2.79 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 184.0 innings over 32 starts for the Minnesota Twins.

Free-agent RHP Sonny Gray finalizing three-year, $75M contract with Cardinals, source tells @TheAthletic. First with expected agreement: @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2023

The Smyrna, Tenn., native began his career with the Oakland Athletics in 2013 and quickly established himself as one of the best starters in baseball, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting in 2015. The A’s dealt Gray to the New York Yankees in 2017 but he struggled during his time in the Bronx, posting a 4.51 ERA with the Yankees over two seasons. The Yankees traded him to the Cincinnati Reds and he got back on track in 2019, making the All-Star team.

Gray was again traded in March of 2022, this time to the Twins in exchange for pitching prospect Chase Petty. He made the All-Star team for the third time in his career this past season.

Gray has a career ERA of 3.47 in 11 big league campaigns.

The Cardinals have already signed starters Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson this offseason.