The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 428 plate appearances with the Pirates in 2025, the 30-year-old has a .264 batting average, 35 runs batted in, and one home run.

Kiner-Falefa spent part of the 2024 season with Toronto before being traded to Pittsburgh on July 30 before the trade deadline.

In 281 plate appearances with the Blue Jays last season, the versatile position player recorded seven home runs, 33 runs batted in, with a .292 batting average.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays have moved Yimi Garcia to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Kiner-Falefa.

Kiner-Falefa was selected by the Texas Rangers in the fourth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft, making his MLB debut with the team in 2018.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound infielder has played a combined 901 MLB contests over eight seasons between the Rangers, New York Yankees, Blue Jays, and Pirates, batting .262 with 129 doubles, 16 triples, 35 home runs, 281 RBI, and 100 stolen bases.