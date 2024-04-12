The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up right handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez from Triple-A Buffalo this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old has not allowed a run over two starts for the Bisons this season, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 10.

News: Yariel Rodríguez will be called up by the Blue Jays this weekend, sources confirm @francysromeroFR report. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 12, 2024

The 26-year-old Cuban, who agreed to terms on a $32-million, five-year contract in February.

Rodriguez pitched for the Chunichi Dragons of the Nippon Baseball League in 2022, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 56 appearances, winning the league's Most Valuable Setup Man award. The Camaguey, Cuba native went 10-10 with a 3.03 ERA in three years with the club