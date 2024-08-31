DENVER (AP) — Drew Romo drove in a career-high three runs and Jordan Beck had a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies to a 7-5 victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

“This is what we come to the ballpark for every day,” Beck said. “Each and every one of us wants that at-bat. You’ve just got to be ready when your name and your number’s called.”

Charlie Blackmon added two RBIs for the Rockies in the fourth inning with his fourth triple of the season.

Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones each had a pair of hits for Colorado, with Rodgers recording his fifth RBI in the past four games. Jones scored what was ultimately the game-winning run on Beck’s single.

In just his eighth career game, Romo had a two-run bloop double in the second inning and padded the Rockies’ newfound lead in the eighth when his groundout to short brought home Beck from third base.

“I definitely feel much more comfortable now,” Romo said. “I feel like I’m having better at-bats and not chasing as much, but still also being aggressive in certain situations.”

Jeff Criswell (1-0) earned his first career win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning while Craig Kimbrel (7-5) took the loss for the Orioles, who are 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees in the AL East standings and four games up for the top spot in the AL wild-card race.

Tyler Kinley picked up his eighth save of the season after striking out Adley Rutschman swinging with runners on first and third.

“I want them aware of who we’re playing and what it means to the whole integrity of the season,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “The Yankees watched this game tonight. When we go to Atlanta, the Diamondbacks, the Padres, the Dodgers and everybody in our league is going to watch the outcome of these games.”

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner had a no decision, marking his 22nd consecutive start without a win. Feltner allowed five runs on six hits while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Anthony Santander hit his 39th home run of the season for the Orioles with a two-run, 437-foot shot to right field in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old switch-hitter is third among all MLB players in homers this season.

Eloy Jiménez also homered for Baltimore while Ryan O’Hearn drove in two runs with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer left the game in the fourth inning after being struck on his right forearm by a Beck line drive that came off his bat at an estimated 103.1 mph and left a large lump just below Kremer’s wrist within minutes of making contact. Kremer was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion and X-rays were negative.

“That was scary,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It was swelling up right away. We’re really fortunate the X-rays were negative. Obviously, it’s going to be a little bit for the swelling to go down.”

Baltimore third baseman Ramón Urías also left the game early, exiting in the seventh after manning the bag on a feet-first slide from Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. Urías fell to the turf, walked gingerly back to the dugout with a team trainer and was replaced by Emmanuel Rivera.

Hyde said that Urías suffered a sprained ankle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (right triceps inflammation) has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday. Quantrill is 8-9 with a 4.63 ERA this season.

UP NEXT

LHP Ty Blach (3-6, 6.36 ERA) will take the mound for Colorado against Baltimore RHP Zach Eflin (9-7, 3.72) in the finale of the three-game series.

