CHICAGO (AP) — Monday night's game between the Kansas City Royals and White Sox in Chicago was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m. CT.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34) will start against Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease (6-,7, 4.98) in the opener. Royals righty Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24) will oppose White Sox righty Touki Toussaint (3-6, 4.70) in the nightcap.

The Royals entered Monday with the worst record in the majors at 44-100. The White Sox, at 55-88, have the fourth-worst record in MLB.

Both AL Central rivals have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

Earlier on Monday, the White Sox recalled right-hander Deivi Garcia and catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago optioned outfielder Oscar Colás and righty Edgar Navarro to the farm team.

Colás made the White Sox opening day roster and was slotted as a regular in right field. But the 24-year-old Cuban batted just .216 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 75 games and, despite talent, still needs to work on baseball basics and reducing mistakes.

“He’s got the tools to impact this team,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “However, fundamentally, he still needs a lot of work. He’s got to go down there and take care of those fundamentals.”

Grifol said Colás would benefit from playing winter baseball after the season to hone both his games.

Garcia, 24, was claimed by the White Sox off waivers from the Yankees on Aug. 10. Garcia started in eight of 10 career games with New York over three seasons, going 3-4 with a 4.84 ERA.

Grifol expects the 27-year-old Perez to get some playing time behind catcher Korey Lee, a 24-year-old prospect the White Sox recalled on Aug. 24, and veteran Yasmani Grandal who also plays at first base and as designated hitter.

“He’s a right-handed bat that we think has got some promise,” Grifol said.

The Royals selected the contract of catcher Logan Porter from Triple-A Omaha on Monday and designated catcher Tyler Cropley for assignment.

Porter, 28, is a Las Vegas native who was never drafted and was signed as a free agent into the Royals system from Dixie State University. Porter attended high school across the street from the Royals spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona, and was a clubhouse attendant there.

Porter joined the Royals in Chicago and will get his first taste of the majors behind eight-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez.

