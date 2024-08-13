Sale, Snell lock horns in scoreless duel before Braves beat Giants in 10 innings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chris Sale and Blake Snell put on a pitching show Monday night in a matchup of aces before the Atlanta Braves edged the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Travis d'Arnaud's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning.

Snell carried a no-hit bid through six innings, 10 days after throwing his first career no-hitter at Cincinnati. The left-hander gave up Marcell Ozuna's leadoff double in the seventh on his 103rd pitch.

Matt Olson followed with an infield single, but Snell struck out Orlando Arcia before getting pulled. The two-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 11 and walked three.

Sale fanned 12 without a walk in seven innings of three-hit ball. The eight-time All-Star lowered his ERA to 2.61 in his first season with Atlanta, which moved a game ahead of the New York Mets for the final National League wild card.