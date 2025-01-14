The San Diego Padres are cautiously optimistic of landing free agent starter Roki Sasaki, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

A report from ESPN's Jeff Passan earlier on Monday indicated three teams -- the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres -- were the finalists to sign Sasaki. Nightengale previously referred to the Dodgers and Padres as the "heavy favourites" to land the 23-year-old Japanese star.

According to multiple reports, Sasaki's camp informed several interested teams they were out of the running on Monday. The New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers all reportedly received word Monday that Sasaki would not be joining their teams.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell confirmed Monday that Sasaki had met with the Blue Jays in Toronto last week.

No one is calling them favourites at this point but they've got a horse in the race. Spending multiple days in the city, which he just wrapped up recently, so close to when a decision is due is not something he'd do for fun," Mitchell wrote Monday in a post on X.

In December, Mitchell reported the Jays were likely to be "all-in" on Sasaki.

Sasaki can sign with a team beginning on Wednesday when the new international signing period opens. His posting ends Jan. 23, and multiple reports indicate he will make his decision between those two dates. Because he is not over the age of 25, he will be only be able to receive a minor-league deal in addition to a signing bonus that would be capped at just under $8 million.

Sasaki is the No. 2 ranked player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list released in November. The 23-year-old went 10-5 last season for Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines, recording a 2.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 111.0 innings.