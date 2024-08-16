CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday.

Ian Happ began the 10th on second as the automatic runner. Chad Green (3-3) walked Michael Busch before Suzuki lined a 2-2 pitch into left field.

Happ scored easily to give Chicago a sorely needed victory after it blew a 5-2 lead in the ninth. The Cubs had dropped three in a row in a sweep at Cleveland.

Happ, Cody Bellinger, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Miguel Amaya homered for Chicago, and Tyson Miller (4-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Last-place Toronto had won three in a row and five of seven overall. It was coming off a three-game sweep at the Angels.

The Blue Jays were down 5-2 when they loaded the bases against Héctor Neris with one out in the ninth. Will Wagner scored on a balk before Leo Jiménez struck out swinging. George Springer followed with a tying triple off the wall in left.

Daulton Varsho then struck out swinging, ending the inning,

Toronto right-hander Yariel Rodríguez permitted four runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Crow-Armstrong and Amaya hit consecutive solo drives in the fifth to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Happ connected for his 21st homer in the seventh, a shot to center off Brendon Little.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits in five innings.

Jiménez tied it at 2 with a solo shot in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (calf) has resumed baseball activities, but he isn’t running yet. ... RHP Jordan Romano, who had surgery on his right elbow last month, has not started throwing progressions during his rehab process.

Cubs: Bellinger returned to the outfield after spending 13 games as the team’s designated hitter. Bellinger had been recovering from a fractured finger.

UP NEXT

Chris Bassitt is expected to start for the Blue Jays on Saturday. The right-hander is looking to bounce back after allowing seven earned runs in just four innings against Oakland last weekend. Left-hander Justin Steele is in line to start for the Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb