Shohei Ohtani is an MVP for the second time in his career.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star unanimously won the award over Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien. The award is voted on annually by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The top free agent in this year’s class, Ohtani had one of the best individual seasons in MLB history in 2023. He led the league in home runs (44), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654) and OPS (1.066) and was having a dominant season on the mound before an elbow injury forced him to stop pitching in late August. He finished the campaign 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132.0 innings, putting him near the top among starters in strikeouts-per-nine-innings.

Ohtani continued to hit until early September before an oblique strain ended his season altogether. He had Tommy John surgery later that month and won’t pitch next season, but he is expected to be ready to DH on Opening Day.

The Oshu, Japan, native also had Tommy John after the 2018 season, keeping him off the mound for all of 2019 and most of 2020. It is expected Ohtani will be back on the mound in 2025 if all goes well with his recovery.

In addition to his MVP award in 2021, Ohtani is a former Rookie of the Year award winner, a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger in addition to his two MVP awards. He’s also finished as high as fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

The National League MVP will be announced later Thursday evening.

More to come.