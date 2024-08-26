CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a three-run homer during a five-run seventh inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night to complete a four-game sweep and drop the majors' worst team to 31-101.

Parker Meadows led off the seventh with a homer off Jared Shuster (1-3) that tied the game at 2-all. Jace Jung hit a go-ahead RBI single before Torkelson greeted Justin Anderson with a 439-foot drive to center field that made it 6-2.

The White Sox have lost eight of nine and recorded their 31st blown save, the most in the majors. They have four wins in their past 38 games.

Torkelson finished 3 for 5, falling a triple short of the cycle.

Detroit right-hander Ty Madden gave up two runs, one earned, in five innings in his major league debut. The 24-year-old allowed four hits and three walks.

Sean Guenther (1-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first career win, and Tyler Holton handled the ninth for his fifth save.

Andrew Vaughn drove in runs for the White Sox with a sacrifice fly in the first and a single in the third. Andrew Benintendi homered in the eighth for Chicago.

Davis Martin allowed one run on seven hits in five innings for the White Sox.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: SS Javier Báez will have season-ending surgery on his right hip, manager A.J. Hinch said. Báez was moved to the 60-day injured list. ... LHP Bryan Sammons was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. He allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings in Sunday's win over the White Sox. RHP Mason Englert was recalled from Toledo. ... RHP Will Vest was placed on the paternity list.

White Sox: Claimed INF Jacob Amaya off waivers from Houston and designated INF Nick Senzel for assignment. ... Recalled LHP Sammy Peralta and INF Bryan Ramos from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned LHP Ky Bush to Charlotte.

UP NEXT

LHP Brant Hurter (1-1, 3.57 ERA) is set to start for the Tigers Tuesday as they return home to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, while White Sox ace Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64) takes the mound as Chicago hosts the Texas Rangers.

