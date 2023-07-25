TSN Baseball Analyst Steve Phillips joined OverDrive on TSN1050 Tuesday to discuss the state of the batting order and the shape of the Toronto Blue Jays season as the trade deadline approaches.

Toronto defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in extra innings on Monday to improve to 56-45 with a firm grasp on the final wild-card slot in the American League.

While all eyes are on prized trade pieces from other teams as the Aug. 1 trade deadline quickly approaches, Phillips is more concerned with potential changes to be made internally on the lineup.

Former All-Star outfielder George Springer, who has occupied the leadoff spot in every game he's started this season, has struggled in the month of July – he holds a .239/.317/.366 line with just two home runs in 79 plate appearances.

Phillips believes the Jays should consider moving Springer down in the lineup to help jumpstart the offence: "I would not have a problem having the conversation, I would not have a problem making the move," said Phillips.

"[Former Blue Jays pitcher] David Price had a sticker on his locker that said "if you don't like it, play better." It might disrupt him, it might make him uncomfortable, it might make him unhappy – well okay, him being comfortable is not producing results," added Phillips.

The Blue Jays have won 11 of 18 games in July, which has kept them firmly in the playoff chase, but Phillips believes that a change would help kickstart a second-half push for the division title.

"Springer has been around the game a really long time, he understands the importance of the leadoff man getting on base," said Phillips. "If he's not getting on base, then it's not really the right thing for the team to be leaving him in the leadoff spot."

Over his last seven games, Springer is batting .100 with just three runs scored. Shortstop and All-Star Bo Bichette has been struggling from the No. 2 spot in the lineup recently as well – hitting just .160 over his last 29 plate appearances with no extra-base hits.

Phillips is less concerned about Bichette's production though. "This is just the rigours of the season - what goes up, must come down, and what is down must come up," he said.

"If Bo Bichette is the Blue Jays' biggest problem, then they're in a really good spot."

While two of the top hitters in the lineup have struggled recently, the team has found a way to put runs on the board, as they've scored five or more runs in nine of their 18 games in the month of July.

Phillips notes that it's been the surprise performance of some of the veteran additions that has helped propel the Jays recently.

"Whit Merrifield's been huge for them, four hits last night, he's up to .299 batting average on the season. This front office, when it comes to free agent signings, has done a pretty good job," he said.

"This team has the talent to win a world series, they just have to all get rowing in the same direction," said Phillips.